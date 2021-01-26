National Art Museum director awarded with Ataturk Award

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Turkic World Studies International Academy of Sciences has elected National Art Museum director Chingiz Farzaliyev as a full member.

He was awarded Gold Star medal for his contribution to the promotion of the Turkic culture and Ataturk Award.

Chingiz Farzaliyev is an honorary member of the Russian Academy of Arts. He is also honorary professor of the Information Biographical Center at University of Cambridge.

Farzaliyev is a holder of a number of honorary awards and medals, including the Great Badge of Honour for Meritorious Services to the Republic of Austria, the Order of Arts and Letters (France), the Gold Medal "Best research scientist, patriot" of European Publishing and Press House, TURKSOY medal for contribution to the promotion of Turkic art, the Gold Medal of the Russian Academy of Arts, etc.

Turkic World Studies International Academy of Sciences focuses on promoting the Turkic languages, culture, history and literature. The Academy has established links with prestigious universities, research institutes, various foundations and organizations in more than 30 countries around the world.

Official representative offices of the Academy operate in the USA, France, Italy, Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, Romania, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Iran, Russia, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Bulgaria and other countries.

To date, more than a hundred well-known representatives of the intelligentsia have been awarded honorary titles and international awards of the Academy.