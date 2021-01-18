Carpet Museum displays works of eminent artist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum has displayed stunning carpets designed by People's Artist Eldar Mikayilzade as part of "Caravan of Patterns" project.

The museum provided insight into the artist's Ovchulug, Shebekeli and Bandi-Rumi carpets.

For many years, Eldar Mikayilzade has been creating a series of carpets that form the basis of the Shaki carpet group on the carpet map.

The artist was inspired by the incomparable Shaki Khan Palace, the Shakikhanov's House, and shebeke art. He thoroughly studied the wall paintings in the Shaki Khans Palace, creatively approached the ornamental and pictorial motives of the frescoes, and made them the basis of each carpet's composition.

In the project New Discoveries: New Motifs in Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving, Eldar Mikayilzade brilliantly uses the motifs, ornaments, and whole monumental compositions of Shaki wall paintings, transferring them to carpets.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy. The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Earlier, the Italian carpet collector Erminio Bottini presented the museum with a stunning Sor-Sor? carpet.

This prayer carpet of the Shirvan group was woven in 1811.The carpet never ceases to amaze with its perfect compositional construction and harmony of colors. The 18th century Karabakh carpet was another exhibit donated by the museum. This carpet belongs to the group of late dragon carpets.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with the world leading museum organizations.

The exhibition "Echo of Soviet Azerbaijan. Carpet. Embroidery. Poster " held at the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in partnership with the Mardjani Foundation and the exhibition named "Azerbaijani carpets in the collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art held in Istanbul are among such projects.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The honorable award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

Since the quarantine started, the Carpet Museum has been actively working in virtual space. Now, the Carpet Museum successfully maintains a number of headings virtually in three languages, covering all aspects of the museum's activities, as well as the history of local arts and crafts.

