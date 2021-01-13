National History Museum releases virtual project

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National History Museum has presented a virtual project "Hour of Scientific Adventures".

The project highlights the importance of extensive museum traditions and provides interesting leisure activities for everyone.

The first part of the project was dedicated to the Victory of Azerbaijan in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war and Karabakh's rich cultural heritage.

The project was attended by history teachers and students from schools in Zangilan, Ismayilli, Sabunchu, Fuzuli, Surakhan, Oguz, Astara and Khachmaz regions.

As part of the project, the head of the museum's Science and Education Department Farida Shamsi said that the year 2020 has forever entered the history of Azerbaijan as the year of the Great Victory.

She emphasized that, headed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, National Army liberated Azerbaijan's territories, which had been under enemy occupation for nearly 30 years.

"Karabakh has a rich cultural and archaeological heritage. National History Museum keeps many exhibits related to this beautiful land, some of which are on display at the museum," she told Trend Life.

The virtual project also highlighted the archaeological sites of Karabakh. The initiative came from Ganira Gafarli, who works in the museum's Science and Education Department.

Furthermore, the head of the museum's Department for Scientific Archeological Fund, Ph.D. in history, Nasir Guluzadeh made a presentation on "Ancient materials and cultural heritage of Karabakh in the field of museum archeology".

"The National History Museum has always attached great importance to the stud, protection and promotion of the country's material and cultural heritage, including the archaeological heritage of Karabakh," Guluzade said.

The lecture was dedicated to the results of the archaeological research carried out by the museum in Karabakh.

The lecture provided insight monuments of the Stone Age such as Azikh, Taglar and Ismayilbeytepe.

The report also covered information archeological findings discovered in Karabakh and summarizes the issues of protection, restoration and display of these finds in the museum.

National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

House museum of Azerbaijan’s philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev was re-opened on June 17 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum’s opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.