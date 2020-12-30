Estonia marks World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert has been held in Estonia to mark the Victory Day and the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijani and Belarusian societies, the event was attended by officials of the embassies of Azerbaijan and Belarus in Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Integration Fund, representatives of national minorities and a number of media outlets, Azertag reported.

World-famous Estonian musicians, including the soloist of the Estonian Opera and Ballet Theater Olga Zaitseva, the soloist of the Stockholm Royal Opera and Ballet Theater Dara Savinova and pianist Alexander Jankevits delighted the listeners with their fascinating talents.

The performance of Dara Savinova in the Azerbaijani language aroused great interest among the audience.

The event featured congratulatory speeches on the liberation of Azerbaijan's historical territories, calls for unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani and Belarusian societies.

The House of Azerbaijan in Estonia has recently started to hold events of friendship and solidarity with other societies in Estonia, calling for further strengthening of relations with Azerbaijan and its friendly peoples.

At the end, participants and guests were presented gifts by the Azerbaijan House in Tallinn.



