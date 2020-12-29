Music comes alive in Shusha after 30 years

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time after 30 years of Armenian occupation, music comes alive in Shusha, a cradle of Azerbaijani culture.

The concert took place in Jydyr Duzu, bringing together famous singers, including People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tunzala Aghayeva, mugham singers Honored Artist Tayyar Bayramov, Kenan Bayramli and many others.

Spectacular event was organized by the Cultural Center of the State Security Service for servicemen serving in Shusha.

The concert was hosted by TV presenter, director of KVN theater "Planet Parni iz Baku" Tahir Imanov.

During the concert, the finalist of the "Voice of Ukraine" musical project Javid Mammadov and singer Azad Shabanov delighted the servicemen with a soulful song "Greetings from Karabakh (Letter)".

The music piece praises the bravery of Azerbaijani servicemen who took part in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

For Tunzala Aghayeva, this performance in Jydyr Duzu was the most remarkable in her life. The singer has been always dreaming of giving concert in the heart of the Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Honored Artist Tayyar Bayramov went to Shusha together with his son, young mugham singer Kanan Bayramli. This is Tayyar's second performance in the country's liberated territories.

In November, mugham singers Tayyar Bayramov and Mansum Ibrahimov performed in front of the remnants of the theatre in Aghdam destroyed by the Armenians. Their fascinating performance left no one indifferent.

The concert was held in a very warm and cozy atmosphere.



