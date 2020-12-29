Jabrayil History-Ethnography Museum marks 40th anniversary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has opened a virtual exhibition timed to the 40th anniversary of the Jabrayil History-Ethnography Museum.

The project was organized as part of the project "Rare Museum Pearls of Karabakh".

With its rich collection, Jabrayil History-Ethnography Museum brilliantly reflects the ancient history of the Karabakh region.

The exhibition presents exhibits from the museum's extensive collection, including samples of the art of artistic metal and decorative and applied art, ethnographic materials, jewelry, weapons and traditional costumes.

Jabrayil History-Ethnography Museum has been operating since 1953. The museum stores numerous archaeological and ethnographic materials, textiles, objects of decorative and applied art, household items belonging to ancient history and the Middle Ages, historical photographs, documents and much more.

Nearly 16,000 of the more than 17,000 exhibits of that time were saved from Armenian occupiers.

These include carpets and rugs, silver and gold jewelry, silver men's and women's belts, silver daggers, historical and ethnographic materials reflecting different times of Azerbaijan's history, photographs and documents relating to the history of the region.

Several items which are difficult to transport, and more than 2000 exhibits were destroyed by the Armenian occupiers.

Currently, Jabrayil History-Ethnography Museum continues its activity at the Azerbaijan Museum of Independence.



