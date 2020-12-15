National musicians mark Azerbaijan's victory

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National musicians have released a patriotic music video to mark Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The project brought together Jafar Hasanov (percussion and tar), ?smay?l Zulfuqarov (tar), Oqtay Sharifov (kamancha), Orkhan Soltanov (balaban), Zaur Rzayev (bass guitar), Farman Mehdiyev (keyboard).

The music video "Yurd" was recorded by ?smay?l Zulfuqarov and Toofan Promix Studio (mix and mastering) and Davud Qaduroghlu (filming).

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. A total of 2,783 Azerbaijani soldiers were martyred in the Patriotic War.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The Victory Parade was held in Baku on December 10.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan also attended the Victory parade.

The parade was attended by over 3,000 members of various types of troops. Up to 150 pieces of military equipment were demonstrated, including recently adopted military equipment, missile and artillery installations, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), air defense systems, warships, and boats.

Some military equipment taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as a trophy from the defeated Armenian Armed Forces was also demonstrated at the parade.