History Museum joins conference on Turkish Culture

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The National History Museum has joined the 14th International Symposium on Turkish Culture, Art and Preservation of Cultural Heritage.

Within the framework of the event, the deputy director of the museum, Habiba Aliyeva made a report on the topic "The grave of Shahandan embodying Turkish-Islamic culture".

Ph.D. in history Ali Farhadov discussed the "Islam in Azerbaijan on the example of al-Bakuvi", while Aynur Babayeva highlighted "The role and importance of international relations of museums of the ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee".

Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

House museum of Azerbaijan’s philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev was re-opened on June 17 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum’s opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.

In September, the National History Museum finally opened its doors to visitors as the government eases quarantine restrictions.

After a long break, the museum lovers had a chance to enjoy an exhibition timed to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. Nearly 200 unique exhibits are put on display at the museum.

The exhibition featured personal belongings of combatants, orders, medals, documents, maps, uniforms, as well as battle flags and weapons, many of which are on display for the first time.

The opening of the exhibition for visitors was carried out taking into account quarantine requirements, including hygiene and social distancing rules.

In October, National History Museum displayed art works of talented artists, professors at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Mir Azer Abdullayev and Vugar Ali.

The artists dedicated their masterpieces to Azerbaijan's history and Nagorno-Karabakh region. The art works are inspired by bravery of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces who are fighting for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenian invaders.

The artworks include Azer Abdullayev's paintings "Stab in the back", "Ethnocide", "Azerbaijani soldier who turned sorrow into joy!" as well as Vugar Ali's posters "Shusha", ""Glorious history of Karabakh!", "Earth - Motherland!".

The works were handed over through the head of the museum's Department of Scientific Mass Work and Education Farida Shamsi.

Moreover, the National History Museum also paid tribute to the April battles 2016 hero, officer of the Azerbaijani Army, Lieutenant Colonel Sanan Akhundov.

April War, or a four-day war, started on April 2, 2016 when the frontline positions and settlements of Azerbaijan came under heavy artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.

A video dedicated to Sanan Akhundov was screened as part of the event. His personal belongings were donated to the museum.