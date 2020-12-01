Narimanfilm director wins prize in India

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Worker of Culture Nariman Mammadov has been awarded in India.

The 13th Global Film Festival Noida and Marwah Studios awarded the director of Narimanfilm studio with international prize "For Excellence in Cinema" for his contribution to cinema art.

The 13th Global Film Festival Noida was held on November 26-28 MARWAH STUDIOS in Noida (India).

It is one of the largest festivals in the world that promotes the power of cinema, in collaboration with the worldwide film community, including students, enthusiasts and film professionals.

At this event, filmmakers from all over the world show their films, participate in exhibitions, trainings and seminars on the latest innovations in the field of cinema.

The President of the Festival is the Indian film director, producer, journalist, founder and president of the Asian Academy of Film and Television, Mr. Sandeep Marwah.



