History Museum displays ancient clay jug

The National History Museum's Archaeological Fund has preserved a clay jug dating back to the 10th-9th centuries BC.

Found in Agjabadi region, the jug was made of dark clay. The neck of the vessel is widened to the top. The body of the vessel is in the form of a cone. There are trapezoidal handles on the sides.

Small holes are drilled in the centre of the handles. The surface of the case is polished and decorated with parallel lines.

The exhibit is in good condition. Only some parts of the handle are broken. The centuries-old vessel kept in the museum is important for the study of Azerbaijan's archaeological history.

The Azerbaijani National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

The collections allow visitors and researchers to investigate the history of the country and the daily life and culture of the nation from ancient times to the present.