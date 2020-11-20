Turkvision 2021 to be held in Shusha

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Turkvision Song Contest 2021 is planned to be held in Shusha city.

The logo of the Turkish song contest was released featuring the name of Shusha within it.

Note that Shusha has long been one of Azerbaijan's main administrative, economic and cultural centres.

The city was built during the reign of the Azerbaijani Karabakh khanate's Panahali khan in the 18th century.

Armenia occupied the city on May 8 in 1992 during the first war in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region in 1991-1994. The Azerbaijani Army liberated the city of Shusha on November 8.

Turkvision Song Contest is an annual song contest, inspired by the format of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The song contest, arranged by the Turkish TV channel TMB was first held in Turkey in 2013. The first edition took place in the city of Eskishehir, Turkey.

The organization will hold this year's competition online amid the coronavirus pandemic.