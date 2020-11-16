Musical Comedy Theatre releases new video on National Army

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Theatre of Musical Comedy has delighted its viewers with a new video.

The video, shot by Samir Gulamov, is dedicated to the National Army which liberated the country's territories from the Armenian invaders.

Initiated by the theatre's director Honored Art Worker Aligismat Lalayev, the project entitled "Victorious Soldier" brought together Honored Art worker Fakhraddin Atayev and theatre's main conductor Honored Art Worker Fakhraddin Atayev, Trend Lire reported.

The filming took place in Ismayilli region. The cameraman and video editor is Hikmat Shahverdizadeh.

In October, the State Theatre of Musical Comedy also expressed its support to the National Army. The theatre donated money to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Relief Fund, which finances at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis.

Over the last year, the State Theatre of Musical Comedy has hosted events of national and international importance. A number of performances were premiered, the theatre team participated in high-level international competitions and won numerous awards.

Many steps were taken to attract more viewers to the theatre. The theatre took part in the 35th Fajr International Theatre Festival in Iran. At the festival, Azerbaijan presented the play "Husband and Wife".

In 2017 and 2018, head of the Tabriz Theatre, actor and director Babek Nahrain performed on the theatre stage with a concert program during Novruz holidays.

Within the framework of the Days of Iranian Culture, the Titovak Theater team performed the play "Divine Comedy" at the theatre.

As part of the 3rd International Sheki Theater Festival, the theatre team staged a comedy by famous Uzbek writer Ibrahim Sadigov "Five Wives Molla Nasreddin" in two acts.

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the play "Nuri-Dida Jeyhun" (A.Amirli) was also presented to the audience. The role of Jeyhun Hajibeyli was performed for the first time on the national stage.

The State Theater of Musical Comedy opened its 111th season in September. The theatre started its new season with Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Husband and Wife" musical comedy.

It should be noted that it has become a good tradition for the theatre to open each new season with the musical comedy "Husband and Wife". This production is one of the most successful and beloved by all theatre lovers. The musical comedy was successfully presented abroad.

The comedy brought together People's Artists Ilham Namig Kamal, Afag Bashirgizi, Fatma Mahmudova, Honored Artist Nakhida Orudzheva, actors Moile Mirzaliyev, Guljahan Salamova, Agakhan Sharifov, Elkhan Ismayilov, Alimammad Novruzov, Ruslan Mursalov, others. The play was presented virtually amid quarantine rules.



