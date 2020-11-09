National artist: We rejoice at the liberation of our lands

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National artist Ulviya Kamalzade has created a series of works dedicated to the liberation of Karabakh and the victims of the Armenian aggression.

Kamalzade, who is now studying at the St. Petersburg State Academy of Arts and Industry presented art pieces in various styles from abstractionism to minimalism. The artist brilliantly expressed the whole range of feelings of on her canvases "A Gift to a Soldier", "Blood of the Innocent", "Victims of Occupation", "Bloody Memory", "Khojaly Tragedy" and others.

"We rejoice at the liberation of our lands from the Armenian occupation, we are proud of our heroes and united people, and we cry over the innocent victims of the barbaric Armenian bombing of peaceful cities and villages of our country. We also pay tribute In memory of our martyrs. I am torn apart by mental pain, and at the same time I am proud that thanks to the heroism of our soldiers and officers..., " Kamalzade told Trend Life.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. However, Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops, which has resulted in the resumption of hostilities.

On September 27, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.












