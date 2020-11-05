New patriotic video released in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musician (percussion) Sultanguseyn Rzayev has released a music video titled "Karabakh. Return".

The project was implemented in support of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, which is fighting against the Armenian aggressors, Trend Life reported.

Famous performers, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Abbas Baghirov, Ramil Nabran, Dilara Kazimova, dancers Rena Agamuradova and Fatima Fatalieva, actor, director and producer Ertogrul Kamalov and others took part in the filming.

The musical composition is performed by Sultangusein Rzayev (naghara), Suleyman Aliyev (balaban) and Mirjavid Jafarov (tar), arranger- Jamal Gurbanov.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. However, Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops, which has resulted in the resumption of hostilities.

On September 27, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.



