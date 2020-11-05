Carpet Museum displays Karabakh Carpet Map

By Laman Ismayilova

Karabakh cities and villages are famous for their original carpet traditions.?Throughout history, the carpets woven here have resonated around the world.?

The talented artists of this region weaved incomparable carpets that embodied their worldview, philosophy, and artistic taste.

The National Carpet Museum has presented ?Karabakh Carpet Map? of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan's glorious Army liberates our lands and thereby returns Karabakh carpet weaving to its home.? Returning to their homes, our women will continue to weave exquisite carpets there. ?Let's take a closer look at the? Karabakh Carpet Map? of Azerbaijan. Soon all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan will be liberated," the message said.

Karabakh carpets are distinguished from other national carpet schools by their artistic and technological production and their size.

This carpet school is famous for its pileless carpets, including shadda, zili, verni, kilim and palas products. Karabakh carpets are characterized by bright colors and vegetative motives.

The Carpet Museum also presented Karabakh room, a part of the museum's permanent collection.

The room showcases the interior of Karabakh house and recreates its atmosphere.

The houses in Karabakh were spacious. Luxurious carpet sets called Dast Khali Gaba were specifically woven for their interior.? The ceiling repeated the carpet's composition.?

The walls in these houses were decorated with frescoes, and the windows and doors were covered with colorful shebeke, a mosaic made of wood pieces of certain shapes and glasses of different shades, fitted end-to-end without nails or glue.? Copper dishes with exquisite patterns were put in wall niches; beddings and chests were placed inside the larger rectangular niches.? Both large and small niches were covered with curtains decorated with multi-colored embroidery.?

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.



