Old City Museum displays stunning Karabakh carpets

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Old City Museum has displayed stunning Karabakh carpets. The valuable exhibits are taken from the fund of Shirvanshahs Palace Complex.

These carpets are distinguished with bright colors, floral and zoomorphic images, and plot styles.

Karabakh carpet school is divided into three groups: Aran, Shusha and Jabrayil.

"Karabakh, the historical territory of Azerbaijan, is one of the main economic and cultural centers of our country, and the most ancient land in the world. Karabakh's carpets, known in Europe, have been popular since the 14th century..," the message said.

Unique Azerbaijani carpets are well-known all over the world for their quality and high artistic value.

There are seven major carpet schools in Azerbaijan: Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh. Each of them has its own technology, typical patterns and colors.

According to their technical aspects, Azerbaijani carpets are classified as flat-woven (pileless) and knotted (pile).

The flat-woven carpets are linked to the earlier period of carpet weaving. There are several kinds of pileless carpets such as Shadda, Verni, Jejim, Zilli, Sumakh, Kilim and Palas.

In 2019, Azerbaijani carpet-making art was proclaimed a Masterpiece of Intangible Heritage by UNESCO.

With its majestic buildings and ruins, Icherisheher hides a centuries-old history.

The city, built on a high hill in the form of an amphitheatre, is exposed to the sea in the lower part, and is surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains in the upper part. With its triple row of fortress walls, the Maiden Tower and other fortification facilities, Icherisheher appeared to be an impressive stronghold.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design fascinate Baku residents and city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshakh Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched -shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.







