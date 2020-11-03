Azerbaijani tenor wins Grand Prix in Kazakhstan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rufat Piriyev (tenor) has been named best at international competition in Kazakhstan. The singer won Grand Prix of the 6th TESSA International Music Contest.

The competition brought together performers from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The music contest focuses on discovery of the most talented and outstanding performers. The project aims to reveal the creative potential of children, youth and adults, as well as to improve professional level of creative teams and individual performers.

Since his student years, Piriyev has succcessfully performed at many cultural events.

He is a doctoral student of the Baku Music Academy (BMA). The singer graduated from the class of Svetlana Mirzoyeva. He is an associate professor of BMA in vocal.

Rufat Piriyev is also engaged in scientific and pedagogical activities. He is currently working on a dissertation.