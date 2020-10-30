Emil Kadirov records virtual concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Emil Kadirov has recorded a virtual concert "Dedication to Azerbaijan".

The shooting took place in Moscow in the Historical-Architectural Art and Tsaritsyno Landscape Museum-Reserve.

During the concert, Emil Kadirov performed well-known works of outstanding Azerbaijani composers - Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Tofig Guliyev, Muslim Magomayev, Polad Bulbuloglu and others.

The virtual concert is available on Tsaritsyno website and on social networks.

Emil Kadirov is currently living in Russia. Kadirov is a graduate of the Rashid Behbudov Baku Music School in classical guitar and Belgorod College of Music.

He is also a participant in master classes by Elena Obraztsova and Tamara Sinyavskaya, and a laureate of international competitions.

In 2012, Emil was invited to perform at Romansiada Contest of Young Vocalists, where he became a finalist and afterwards was nominated as one of award holders.

The singer successfully represented Azerbaijan at the New Wave 2018 International Competition for Young Pop Singers in Sochi.

Emil’s concert repertoire includes numerous opera arias, Russian romances as well as popular Russian and foreign songs.

Emil Kadirov recently founded a music school in Moscow.

MUSIC WAY is a music school for talented kids and adults. The music school gathers music experts who are passionate about their work.