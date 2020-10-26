Yusif Eyvazov shines in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World famous opera singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov has successfully performed at the Russia's Bolshoi Theater.

Eyvazov took part in a gala concert "Bolshoi and Placido Domingo: Life in Opera". The opera singer shared the same stage with one of the finest and most influential singing actors in the history of opera, director General of the Los Angeles Opera Placido Domingo.

The opera singers thrilled the audience with "Invano Alvaro ti celasti al mondo" (Alvaro, Don Carlo, Act IV) from Giuseppe Verdi's opera "The Power of Fate".

The concert was also attended by world stars Russian Austrian operatic soprano Anna Netrebko, Ildar Abdrazakov, Piotr Beczala, Michael Volle, Kristina Nilsson (soprano), Pretty Yende (soprano) and Xabier Anduaga (tenor).

The symphony orchestra was conducted by the chief conductor - the musical director of the Bolshoi Theater Tugan Sokhiev. The concert featured arias and ensembles from the classical opera repertoire. The event aroused great interest among opera lovers.

Armenian provocations on social networks against Yusif Eyvazov completely failed as well. A dastardly campaign was launched by a certain Marina Iskandaryan, an employee of the Bolshoi Theater, who called on her compatriots to prevent Yusif Eyvazov's performance with Placido Domingo on October 21.

Despite all attemps to sabotage the performance, People's Artists of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov and Elchin successfully performed on the theater stage. Their performance in Puccini's opera "Manon Lescaut" conducted by Placido Domingo left no one indifferent.

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.







