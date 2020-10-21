Azerbaijani poet supports National Army

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

People's poet Ramiz Rovshan' has joined a project entitled "Motherland calls us!". The project is initiated by Baku Main Culture Department.

The poet expressed his support to the National Army which is fighting against Armenian occupation.

Ramiz Rovshan is a national writer, film playwright, translator. Since 1981, he is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

He is the author of such books as "The sky does not hold a stone", "Breath is a book of books" and many others. He also translated poems of such famous Russian poets as Vladimir Mayakovsky, Sergey Yesenin, Alexander Blok, Marina Tsvetaeva, Anna Akhmatova into Azerbaijani.

Ramiz Rovshan also took a two-year filmmaking course in Moscow in 1978.

Several films are based on his scripts: "The Grandfather of my Grandfather's Grandfather" (1981), "The reapers from City" (1985), "The Pain of Milk Tooth" (1988), "Strange Time" (1996) (This movie was awarded with "The Best Movie" at the First International Madrid Film Festival in 1997), "The Melody of Place" (2001), etc.

Rovshan’s poems and stories have been translated into many languages and published in the USA, Germany, UK, France, Poland, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, Turkey and Iran.