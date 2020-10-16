Uzbek House of Culture may open in Azerbaijan

By Laman Ismayilova

Uzbekistan House of Culture may open in Azerbaijan. The initiative was discussed at the meeting between First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov and Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov.

The meeting focused on the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tashkent, as well as the establishment of the House of Culture of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan.

The sides noted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the humanitarian sphere and within the framework of UNESCO, as well as discussed the future prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and possible projects.

Anar Karimov stressed the importance of the exchange of experience between the two countries in the field of the library system, cinematography, museum work and protection of cultural heritage to further expand existing cooperation.

The Ambassador noted that the effective use of the potential created by common cultural values, literary ties, similarities in the fields of art and miniature between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will give impetus to the development of existing cooperation.

The diplomat shared his views on joint projects of the two countries to celebrate the 580th anniversary of the great Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi and the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in ??2021, as well as the organization of mutual cultural days.

At the end, information was provided about the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces along the frontline and the military operations carried out by the Azerbaijani Army to liberate occupied lands.

Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov then met with the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov.