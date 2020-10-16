Uzbek House of Culture may open in Azerbaijan

|
During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan's participation in the 19th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in November this year as an "honorary guest country".
The meeting also touched upon the restoration of the statue of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi in ??Moscow, the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater in December, and cooperation in the field of youth.
The sides exchanged views on the two-year cultural cooperation program between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the opening of the Azerbaijan Hall at the Hermitage, the holding of an interregional cooperation forum, Russia's participation in the Baku International Humanitarian Forum and the Forum of Intercultural Dialogue.
Anar Karimov expressed satisfaction with the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. And the removal of the anti-Azerbaijani Armenian film from the program of the Moscow International Film Festival proves it.
In conclusion, he noted that the Armenian armed forces continued their aggressive policy by firing heavy artillery at Azerbaijani military positions and settlements along the frontline, inflicting a serious blow on Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, historical and cultural monuments and infrastructure. Taking into account these facts, he said that Azerbaijan will provide information about the case to the world community. He expressed his hope that the international community will support Azerbaijan`s fair position.
Afterwards, Anar Karimov invited the Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luis Antonio Dimate Cardenas to take an active part in international cultural events to be held in the country.
The meeting also discussed future areas of cooperation, including the organization of mutual cultural days, the promotion and prospects of direct contacts between cultural institutions of the two countries.
The diplomat expressed confidence that the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia will further develop. During the conversation, it was noted that cooperation in the field of culture is at a high level and holding joint music festivals and days of mutual culture is important in the future.
The Colombian Ambassador expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the death of civilians and servicemen as a result of the Armenian military provocation on September 27.