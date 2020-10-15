Alim Gasimov, Aziza Mustafa Zadeh voice support for Azerbaijan amid clashes near occupied Karabakh [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous public and cultural figures continue to support Azerbaijan in the fight against Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijan's vocal treasure, mugham singer Alim Gasimov expressed his confidence that Azerbaijani flag will wave in Karabakh.

"Our glorious army is fighting heroically against the Armenian aggressors, liberating our lands occupied for about 30 years. Karabakh is the sacred land, soul and heart of Azerbaijan, which is home to many creative people, cultural and art workers. Nearly one million refugees and IDPs they are looking forward to returning to their homes. Armenian vandals have destroyed our historical monuments in the occupied territories," he told Trend Life.

"Over the years, they have constantly committed provocations, killing our soldiers and civilians. And recent events have again shown the true nature of the Armenian aggressors, who, losing to our soldiers, direct their missiles towards the civilian population. Unfortunately, there are serious casualties. But our noble warriors do not fight with civilians, but with an armed enemy. Our strong spirit and will to victory, the courage of soldiers and officers, the unity of the people and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev lead us to victory! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!," he added.

Word-famous jazz singer Aziza Mustafa Zadeh, in turn, congratulated Azerbaijani people on the liberation of many regions as a result of successful counter-offensive operations of the National Army. She also shared a fragment from "Sugovushan", one of the most popular films of Azerbaijani cinema, directed by Habib Ismayilov.

It should be noted that the village of the same name has been recently liberated from Armenia’s occupation. Azerbaijan Defense Ministry released video footage from Sugovushan village of Tartar region.

One of the world’s truly gifted singers, Alim discovered the world of mugham as a child, when he began singing for his own enjoyment. He grew up in the town of Shamakhi, 100 km northwest of Baku. "I had no idea that I would become a singer," he recalls.

Gasimov continues to play an important role in the promotion of the Azerbaijani culture, especially mugham around the world.

He was awarded the International Music Council-UNESCO Music Prize, one of the highest international accolades for music in 1999. For that achievement, he was quoted by the New York Times as simply one of the greatest singers alive, with a searing spontaneity that conjures passion and devotion, contemplation and incantation.

Also known as an artist of supreme versatility, Gasimov has collaborated and performed with some of the world’s leading musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma, Kronos Quartet and Jeff Buckley.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov was one of four Azerbaijanis among the 500 most influential Muslims in the world, chosen by competition, conducted by the Center for Strategic Studies and the famous American Georgetown University in Jordan.

Azerbaijani jazz singer Aziza Mustafa Zadeh has undoubtedly found a way to the hearts of music lovers around the world.

After a spectacular concert at Queen Elizabeth Hall, she was named "The Queen of Jazz".

In her music, the jazz singer brilliantly unites classical and jazz music with Azerbaijani folk motifs.

She successfully performs at the best world stages. Aziza is a frequent guest of international music festivals. She has performed with such world-class musicians as John Patitucci, Dave Wakele, Bill Evans, Omar Hakim, Toots Tillemans and others.

The names of Aziza Mustafa Zadeh and her father are included in the World Jazz Encyclopedia edited by US authors, as well as in the literary revision of Vladimir Feertag in the Russian edition.

At the age of three, she made her stage debut with her father, improvising vocals. She began studying classical piano at an early age, showing special interest in the works of such composers as Johann Sebastian Bach and Frédéric Chopin.

In 1991, Aziza released her debut album, "Aziza Mustafa Zadeh". The music album showed influence of Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett, as well as Near Eastern music.

Her second album, "Always", won the Phono Academy Prize, a prestigious German music award, and the Echo Prize from Sony.

After 12 years, Azerbaijani jazz singer and pianist Aziza Mustafa Zadeh has released a new album.

The jazz singer found a very unique approach for her next album, combining the musical genius of her father, Vagif Mustafa Zadeh, with some tunes of her little son and with her own songs and recording it all in one CD "Generations".

The new album features 12 music pieces, including "Mimi", "Lullaby", "Sieben Kreisel", "Netter Junge", "Despite All", Prelude, Condert No. 2 and others.



