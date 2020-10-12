Musical Comedy Theater supports National Army

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The State Theatre of Musical Comedy has donated 13, 627 AZN to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Relief Fund, which finances at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis.

The theater workers emphasize that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces are fighting heroic battles for the liberation of the ancestral Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian invaders.

Over the last year, the State Theatre of Musical Comedy has hosted events of national and international importance. A number of performances were premiered, the theater team participated in high-level international competitions and won numerous awards.

Many steps were taken to attract more viewers to the theater. The theater took part in the 35th Fajr International Theater Festival in Iran. At the festival, Azerbaijan presented the play "Husband and Wife".

In 2017 and 2018, head of the Tabriz Theater, actor and director Babek Nahrain performed on the theater stage with a concert program during Novruz holidays.

Within the framework of the Days of Iranian Culture, the Titovak Theater team performed the play "Divine Comedy" at the theater.

As part of the 3rd International Sheki Theater Festival, the theater team staged a comedy by famous Uzbek writer Ibrahim Sadigov "Five Wives Molla Nasreddin" in two acts.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the play "Nuri-Dida Jeyhun" (A.Amirli) was also presented to the audience. The role of Jeyhun Hajibeyli was performed for the first time on the national stage.

The State Theatre of Musical Comedy opened its 111th season in September. The theater started its new season with Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Husband and Wife" musical comedy.

It should be noted that it has become a good tradition for the theater to open each new season with the musical comedy "Husband and Wife". This production is one of the most successful and beloved by all theater lovers. The musical comedy was successfully presented abroad.

The comedy brought together People's Artists Ilham Namig Kamal, Afag Bashirgizi, Fatma Mahmudova, Honored Artist Nakhida Orudzheva, actors Moile Mirzaliyev, Guljahan Salamova, Agakhan Sharifov, Elkhan Ismayilov, Alimammad Novruzov, Ruslan Mursalov, others. The play was presented virtually amid quarantine rules.