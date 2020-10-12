Culture Ministry launches patriotic projects

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry is pleased to announce two patriotic projects.

The literary competition "My hero soldier" is intended to reflect the bravery of Azerbaijani soldiers. The contest accepts works in any genre.

Another patriotic contest "Create for sake of our Army" invites participants to create handmade works, samples of decorative and applied art. The art works created within the framework of the project will be handed over to the Azerbaijani servicemen defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons on September 27.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.