Baku Media Center donates money to Armed Forces Relief Fund

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Media Center have donated 100, 000 AZN to the Armed Forces Relief Fund.

Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Assistance Fund was established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev in 2002.

The Fund finances at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis from legal entities and individuals operating in Azerbaijan and other receipts not prohibited by law for the purpose of financial assistance to strengthen the material, technical and social base of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company engaged in the production of audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.

Since 2013, the company develops audio and video products based on the latest technologies by request of various organizations, cooperates with well-known broadcasting companies and conducts live broadcasting of large-scale international events and sports competitions held in the country.