Culture Ministry announces winners of patriotic art contest

A patriotic contest "Create for sake of our Army" has been presented at National Art Museum.

First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov addressed the event. He stressed that the contest invites participants to create handmade works, samples of decorative and applied art.

The art works created within the framework of the project will be handed over to the Azerbaijani soldiers defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Minister noted that hundreds of cultural institutions, including more than 700 state-registered historical and cultural monuments were destroyed as a result of Armenian vandalism.

He stressed that the Ministry of Culture has launched a series of projects to show these historical and cultural sites.

Anar Karimov also touched upon another project "Stay at home, create at home" announced by the Culture Ministry and the "Creative Azerbaijan" portal this March.

The competition was supported by a number of government agencies and non-governmental organizations in Azerbaijan.

The art contest was focused on production of handicrafts, paintings and music, design, video, photographs, creative technology, created by Azerbaijani citizens at home during coronavirus pandemic.

It was noted that more than 4,500 users from Baku and the country's regions shared their paintings, music pieces and other art works on social networks under the hashtag "Evd? qal, evd? yarat!".

In general, the contest "Stay at home, create at home" covered more than 70,000 people.

It was noted that a number of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, MPs, art figures and as well as the literary project "Word" supported this initiative.

In conclusion, the contest were awarded a special diploma and a cash prize.








