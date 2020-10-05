National Art Museum calls on young talents

By Azernews





Azerbaijan National Art Museum has announced a new art contest "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!".

The competition is dedicated to Azerbain, a homeland of many talented artists, poets, writers and musician.

The museum calls on talented schoolchildren to create art works inspired by the Land of Fire. The contest accepts art works in different styles, including painting, graphics, sculpture, carpet art, artistic embroidery, glass work, wood carving and batik.

Works submitted to the competition will be published on the museum's website. Taking into account the feedback from the audience, the jury will evaluate the contestants in 8 nominations.

The names of the winners will be announced at National Art Museum. The winners will be awarded with valuable diplomas.

The competition will run from October 5th to November 5th, 2020. Art works should be sent to the museum`s email with the notation "For competition", no later than October 31, 2020.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other. Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Art works of Italian, French, German and Polish painters are displayed at the museum.

The second edifice built in 1885 houses Eastern art, is represented particularly by Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists such as Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbeyov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbeyov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.