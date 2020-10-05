State Philarmonic Hall supports fight against Armenian occupation

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has provided support to Azerbaijani Army. The Philharmonic Hall transferred the monthly salary of its employees to Armed Forces Assistance Fund to support Azerbaijani soldiers who are fighting against Armenian invaders.

The State Philharmonic Hall staff wishes National Army a victory and restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Notably, Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Assistance Fund was established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev in 2002.

The Fund finances at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis from legal entities and individuals operating in the territory of Azerbaijan and other receipts not prohibited by law for the purpose of financial assistance to strengthen the material, technical and social base of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.