Turkey hosts spectacular concert in honor of Azerbaijani Army

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert has been held in Turkey in honor of Azerbaijani Army. The concert brought together Azerbaijani and Turkish singers who supported Azerbaijani soldiers fighting for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The event held under "One nation, two states" motto was organized by the Turkic World Folk Instruments Ensemble. Victory songs and dances of Turkic peoples were performed at the concert.

Officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations operating in Ankara attended the event.

The concert was held in held in a pleasant and warm atmosphere. Slogans were chanted about the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and the victory of Azerbaijani Army.

On September 27, Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Azerbaijan liberated from occupation Jabrayil city and several villages of the region on October 4.

Earlier, Azerbaijani soldiers liberated Madagiz (Sugovushan) village between Tartar and Aghdara regions as well as seven villages in Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzulu regions.







