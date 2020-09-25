Country's ecology highlighted in Ukraine

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been represented at the Second ECO UKRAINE International Environmental Forum.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova addressed the event, Azertag reported.

In her speech, the Ambassador noted that 150 years ago, industrial production of oil began in Azerbaijan. At that time, there were no metal pipes or tanks to fill the extracted oil. As a result, the oil spread to large areas of Absheron, and for a hundred years completely absorbed into these areas.

Akhundova noted that in the early 2000s a large-scale environmental program was adopted on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev to revitalize the Absheron Peninsula, change the structure and recultivation of lands.

"Large areas of swamps and fuel oil have been cleared of oil products and recultivated. Millions of trees have been planted in the place of stinking swamps, as a result of which the Absheron Peninsula, once reminiscent of the desert, has become a green zone," she said.

"The green areas were taken under the auspices of various ministries and agencies, who are still responsible for their areas. All officials, including the Azerbaijani President are taking part in the tree-planting activities," she added.

In her speech, Akhundova emphasised that Azerbaijan is a country with little greenery and forests. Therefore, the protection and enhancement of the country's green "lungs" is a priority. In 2019, nearly 1,7 million trees were added to Azerbaijan's forest and non-forest fund. In addition, a campaign was held on the eve of the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi on the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

It should be noted that Nasimi Park and a bust of the poet were installed in Kiev last year at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine. About 650,000 trees were planted in different parts of Azerbaijan in one day. The action was attended by representatives of the public, educational institutions, diplomatic corps,etc. In total, more than 5,3 million trees have been planted on 4,400 hectares over the past few years.

"I think our experience, especially in the field of cleaning and reclamation of oil-contaminated areas of the Absheron Peninsula, may be useful for friendly Ukraine, and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is ready to cooperate in this direction', said Akhundova.







