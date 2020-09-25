Eminent writer shares his book recommendations

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, eminent writer Anar has became the first guest of "OxuMal?" project.

Initiated by Baku Book Center, the project aims at promotion of reading in society in general.

As part of the project Anar Rzayev shared his book recommendations. The list included works of Jalil Mammadguluzadeh, Guzel Yakhina as well as his own book " Right to live". The book covers Azerbaijan's historical events.

The project is aired on Wednesdays. The videos are available on the center's social networks. The program is repeated every Friday at 22:00.

Azerbaijan's prominent novelist and playwright Anar Rzayev has greatly contributed to the national literature by adding a number of brilliant works to the word treasury.

In his works, the writer focuses on moral and philosophical issues such as life and death, kindness and humanity.

The 22-year-old Anar succeeded to publish his first two stories in 1960.

His famous works include "Longing for the Holiday", "The Rain Stopped", "White Port", "A Person's Person", "The Sixth Floor of the Five-Story Building".

He has also written the scripts for various movies including "The Land. The Sea. The Fire. The Sky", "The Day Passed" and "Dede Gorgud". Moreover, Anar was the scenarist and producer of the film "The Life of Uzeyir".

In 1976, Anar has been named Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan. He is a holder of Azerbaijan State Prize (1980) and Istiglal Order (1998).

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."



