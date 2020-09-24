Baku Book Center presents new project

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center is pleased to announce a new project "OxuMal?" aimed at promotion of reading among youth.

Within the framework of the project, famous people, representatives of the intelligentsia, media figures will share their literary preferences, talk about books that made a great impression on them and influenced their worldview. In the list of recommendations, you will see works of famous Azerbaijani and foreign writers. We hope that the new project will increase the interest of young people and society in literature and reading, the message said.

The first guest of the new project will be People's Writer, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Anar Rzayev.

The project will be aired on Wednesdays. The videos will be available on the center's social networks. The program will be repeated every Friday at 22:00.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."







