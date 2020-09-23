By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani films enjoy global success at international film rankings. The national films are highly appreciated by cinema lovers.

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has named Top 100 Best Azerbaijani Films. The first places went to Husein Mehdiyev's "Melody of Space" (2004) and Ramiz Hasanoghlu's "Javid's Life" (2007). The films got 8,7 points.

"Melody of Space" tells about the fate of the middle-aged composer Murad (Aladdin Abbasov), who once fell in love with a young lady. Murad could not get away from his disgusted wife (she simply did not let him go) and lost his beloved forever.

"Javid's Life" is a two-part historical film about Azerbaijani playwright Husein Javid. He was one of the founders of progressive romanticism movement in the contemporary Azerbaijani literature.

The list also included three films by Rasim Ojagov "Tahmina" (1993), "Temple of the Air" (1989) and "Birthday" (1978), Kamil Rustambayovkov's "The Last Pass" (1971), Hussein Seidzade's "If Not That One, Then This One (1956), Jeyhun Mirzoyev's "Scream" (1993), Vagif Mustafayev's "Everything for the Better" (1997), Huseyn Mehdiyev's "Stranger Time" (1996), etc.

KinoPoisk has also presented its list of Azerbaijan's Top 12 films much beloved by cinema lovers. The list features Rasim Ojagov's drama "Tahmina" (1993), Emil Guliyev's film "Curtain" (2016), Ramiz Fataliev's comedy "Mehelle" (2003).

Moreover, Vagif Mustafayev's "All for the Better" (1997), Ilham Gasimov's "Mehelle in Moscow" (2004), Fikrat Aliyev's melodrana "Dream" (2001), Rasim Ojagov's "Istanbul Story" (1995), Elchin Musaoghlu's drama "40th door", Jeyhun Mirzoyev's "Shout" (1993), Sergei Pikalov's "The Last" ( 2014), Namig Agyayev's "Interpapa" ( 2006) and Ramiz Fataliyev's "The Fate of the Sovereign" (2008) are also included in the list.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

At present, it is planned to carry out systemic reforms to develop and modernize cinema art in Azerbaijan.

The draft "Concept for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" was prepared in accordance with the Order of the President Ilham Aliyev "On Some Measures for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" dated March 1, 2019, which envisages reforms in all areas of cinema.