Culture Ministry awards art contest winners

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry has been invited art lovers to share an exciting history of museum exhibits.

The art contest is aimed at discovering young talents and the promotion of the country's rich cultural heritage.

The project participants shared the story of fourteen exhibits stored at National Art Museum and the National Carpet Museum.

Colorful carpets, works of fine and decorative arts were displayed on Museum.az.

The competition was held in four categories - Grand Prix (three winners), "Best story written in a foreign language" (four winners), "Best schoolboy story" (three winners) and "Best story" (9 winners). In general, the jury selected 19 winners.

The awarding ceremony at the National Art Museum. Five winners of two main categories (Grand Prix, Best Student Story) were invited to take part in the ceremony.

The other winners will also receive diplomas and gifts in near future. Moreover, the stories will be published and presented to the public.

Speaking at the event, First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister Anar Karimov stressed that people around the world are now spending more time on social networks amid coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, the Ministry of Culture holds a number of virtual projects, including the art contest.

Karimov emphasized the irreplaceable role of museums in promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. He pointed out that the state creates all the necessary conditions for organizing the work of museums in accordance with modern requirements.

Furthermore, Anar Karimov got acquainted with the works submitted for the competition and viewed the exposition. The museum director, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev spoke about the exhibits.







