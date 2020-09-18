Military photo exhibition opens in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has opened a virtual photo-poster exhibition aimed at promotion of the country's military strength.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Defense Ministry, the project features photographs of artillery weapons, ammunition, military exercises and parades from the relevant archives of the Defense Ministry, posters made by artist Zaur Kantemirov, who is currently working at the State Art Gallery.

The exposition aroused great interest among viewers. The virtual exhibition is available on the gallery's social networks.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.