Azerbaijani violinist qualified for international competition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's talented violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has qualified for the semifinal of the George Enescu International Competition.

In the semifinal, the violinist will meet with the musicians Gennaro Cardaropoli (Italy), Jeewon Kim (South Korea), Tassilo Probst (Germany), Tomotaka Seki (Japan), Valentin Serban (Romania), Ayaka Uchio (Japan) and Jaewon Wee (South Korea).

George Enescu Competition is an international platform for launching the future world-class musicians and for promoting the compositions of the great Romanian composer to the new generation of artists.

The best musicians will receive financial prizes and master classes. The contest winner will perform on the stage of the George Enescu International Festival next year.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has successfully participated in many competitions and festivals. His name is included in the Golden Book of Azerbaijan's young talents.

The musician was born in Ankara in a musical family. Elvin started playing violin, when he was 5 years old, and when he was 6 years he was sufficiently proficient to join the Music Preparatory Primary School at the Bilkent University. At the age of eight, he gave his first orchestral concert with his grandfather, famous conductor and violin player, Server Ganiyev.

In 2005, Elvin became a member of Cihat Ask?n and Young Friends (CAKA) and in 2006 he was awarded 1st prize in the International Classical Culture Heritage competition in Moscow.

The musician has performed with renowned conductors, such as Zubin Mehta, Yuri Bashmet, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Gennady Rozhdestvensky, Zakhar Bron, Sasha Goetzel, Gürer Aykal, Rauf Abdullayev, Server Ganiyev, Rengim Gokmen, Naci Ozguuc, Valery Vorona, Klaus Weise, Placido Domingo ,Erol Erdinc, Jules van Hessen, Ender Sakp?nar, Nikolay Lalov, and David Bernard. He has worked with masters, such as Zakhar Bron,Vadim Repin, Maxim Vengerov, Ivri Gitlis, Cihat A?k?n, Faz?l Say, Viktor Pikayzen, Yusif Eyvazov, and Güher-Süher Pekinel.

The talented violinist is the winner of different international festivals, including the 11th International Young Violinist Competition after Wieniawski and Lipinski (Poland), International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians (Switzerland), "Classical Heritage" International Competition (Russia), etc.

He has received many honors and awards, including a medal from the Pope.

In 2018, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev was presented with the certificate and badge of the honorary title of the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

The musician was awarded with the title of Honored Artist for his merits in the development of Azerbaijani culture.