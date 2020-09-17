National pianist named best in Germany

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani pianist Togrul Huseynli has won the 16th MozArte 2020 International Piano Competition.

The festival was held in the city of Aachen (Germany). Live broadcasts of the contestants' performances were presented on the project's YouTube channel, Trend Life reported.

According to the results of the competition, the first place was taken by the Azerbaijani musician Togrul Huseynli, the second place went to the Ukrainian Galina Gusachenko, while Chinese musician Yuewen Yu ranked third.

Togrul Huseynli has been passionated by music since childhood. He was the soloist of the Aysel Children's Theater.

In 2000, Huseynli entered the Bulbul Secondary Special Music School (piano class). During his studies, he took part in republican and international competitions. In 2011, the musician entered the Higher School of Music in Cologne.

Togrul Huseynli is a laureate of prestigious international competitions. He is a graduate of the Cologne Conservatory, a doctoral student at the Mozarteum Conservatory in Salzburg. His name is included in the Golden Book of Azerbaijan's young talents.