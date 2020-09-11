Carpet Museum mulls experience exchange

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Perm Local Lore Museum have taken part in a virtual conference.

Initiated by the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku, the online meeting discussed various issues, including the work during the quarantine.

The Carpet Museum was represented at the conference by the workers of Children Department, senior researcher Tarana Aliyeva, leading researcher Rena Abdullayeva and chief specialist Nazrin Shirinova.

The sides exchanged their experience and touched upon prospects for mutual cooperation. The museum experts provided insight into educational programs for children of different ages.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

The Perm Local Core museum is considered the city's one of the most visited art space. The museum stores a large number of exhibits. The Perm Local Core provides insight into rich historical and cultural heritage.








