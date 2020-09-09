Film about Tomyris released worldwide

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Historical film "Tomyris" has been released worldwide. The film was shot by Kazakhfilm studio and Satafilm film company by the order of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, Trend Life reported.

The film features many battle scenes, horse races, sword fights with participation of Azerbaijani stuntmen Sain Farmanli, Vugar Mammadov, Emin Abishov, Tural Khalili and Tural Shirmammadov. They were invited by the head of the international NOMAD group Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov, who directed the stunts.

"The shooting of the film took place at a very high level. There were about 75 stuntmen in total, five directly from Azerbaijan. It is a great honor for us to be invited to take part in the filming of the film "Tomyris"- one of the largest historical projects in the history of Kazakh cinema. This speaks of our professionalism, because not everyone is invited to such large projects. One of our stuntmen "performed" the Marshal of King Cyrus, and the rest - the "immortal" soldiers of the Persian conqueror. We worked with horses for 10-12 hours," said Sain Farmanli.

From fighting scenes toacrobatic falls, all tricks were extremely difficult. During the filming, there were unplanned tricks, improvisations, and, of course, injuries. However, national stuntmen could overcome all challenges.

The film tells the story of the Massagets Kingdom, which existed on the territory of modern Azerbaijan, and Tomyris, the first female ruler of Azerbaijan.

The film is dedicated to the events of the 6th century. BC e. and is based on the story told by Herodotus about the death of the Persian king Cyrus the Great during the war with the Massagetae, which were commanded by Queen Tomyris.

This is the life story of the great queen who destined to become a skillful warrior, survive the loss of close people and unite the Saka tribes under her authority.

The film shootings took place in such cities as Almaty, Kapchagai, Burabay and Chundzha. The lead actors were trained in a special Nomand camp.

The historical film was shot by Akan Sataev, scriptwriters - Aliya Nazarbayeva and Timur Zhaksylykov. The cast includes Almira Tursyn (Tomyris), Adil Akhmetov (Argun), Erkebulan Daiyrov (Kharasp), Berik Aytzhanov (Kurtun), Azamat Satybaldy (Kavaz), Gassan Massud (Kir).







