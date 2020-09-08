"Arabian Nights" thrill audience in Russia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" has been presented at the Primorsky stage of the Mariinsky Theater.

The ballet has been recently premiered at the 5th Mariinsky International Far East Festival.

The event has turned into the first theatrical premiere during pandemic, not only in Russia, but also the whole region.

"One Thousand and One Nights" is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age. Known in English as the "Arabian Nights", the work is about Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to her husband, King Shahryar in order to delay her execution.

The exciting story of Scheherazade laid the foundation of the ballet of the same name. "One Thousand and One Nights" is a ballet in two acts by Fikrat Amirov to a libretto by playwright Magsud and Rustam Ibragimbayovs.

The ballet's new version was presented by chief choreographer of the Primorsky stage of the Mariinsky Theater Eldar Aliyev.

The "Arabian Nights" brought together the leading soloists of the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater Saki Nishida (Japan), Floria Katrina (Nurida), Kanat Nadirbek and Yuri Zinnurov, Trend Life reported.

The ballet was conducted by musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Spectacular performance of ballet dancers was highly appreciated by the audience. The dancers reveived a round of applause.

The day before the show, the production group met with the director and artistic director of the Mariinsky Theater, maestro Valery Gergiev, who congratulated Ayyub Guliyev and Eldar Aliyev on the successful premiere.

He also proposed to expand the "geography" and show ballet also in St. Petersburg and Moscow. Valery Gergiev expressed his confidence that ballet art lovers in the two capitals would not remain indifferent to the music and choreography of Fikrat Amirov's ballet.







