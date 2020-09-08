Rufat Ismayil presents new collection

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous fashion designer Rufat Ismayil has presented a new collection with Turkish actress Nebahat Chehre.

The fashion collection feaures more than 50 stylish outfits. Fashionistas have a chance to get new outfits from September 18. Pre-orders are already coming in.

Rufat Ismail and Nebahat Chekhre presented a photo session on Instagram, where the actress demonstrates stunning outfits from the collection.

Rufat Ismayil is the Creative Director and Co-Founder of AFFFAIR brand. He is involved in the collection design and leads the innovative and creative lab of the garment production line.

As a teenager he started modeling for fashion houses, which brought him the title of Best Model of Azerbaijan in 2000. He continued working as a model for major names such as Paco Rabanne and Valentine Yudashkin.

Soon his passion for fashion shifted from modeling to creating his own looks. Rufat Ismayil decided to move to Istanbul to launch his own label.

Rufat Ismayil presented his unique collections in Italy, Iran, Turkey, UAE and other countries. His men's clothing collection was shown at Pitti Uomo 2015, the most important International event for menswear and men accessories collections.

In 2019, his fashion collection was successfully presented at New York Fashion Week. While creating these looks, the designer used chiffon, silk and other fabrics reminding the khari bulbul flower, the symbol of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Stunning gowns of the national designer were highly appreciated by fashionistas.

The world's leading fashion publications, including Vogue magazine (Italy), wrote about fashion collections created by the Azerbaijani designer.

Nebahat Chekhre is a Turkish actress, former model and singer. The audience knows the actress well for her work in such popular Turkish TV series. She also starred in the film "Bloody January" by Azerbaijani director Vahid Mustafayev. The film tells about the tragic events of January 20, 1990.







