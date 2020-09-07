Azerbaijan wins "Friendship Without Borders" festival

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani servicemen have won the “Golden Voice” vocal nomination in the song and dance contests of the "Friendship Without Borders" Festival of National Cultures held in Moscow as part of the International Army Games - 2020, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Azerbaijan was represented by the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov in these song and dance contests.

The Azerbaijani ensemble also took the second place in “Dance rhythms” nomination in the song and dance contests of the "Friendship Without Borders" Festival of National Cultures.

The ministry noted that successfully performing at the festival, the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Army took first place in the "Golden Voice" vocal nomination and second place in the "Dance rhythms" nomination.

It should be noted that at the festival, servicemen performed songs, martial music, and dances of their country and other peoples of the world.

National martial music performed by the Azerbaijani servicemen and dances in national costumes to music performed on Azerbaijani traditional musical instruments won the sympathy of the jury and the audience.

Earlier, Azerbaijani servicemen ranked 4th in the “Tank Biathlon” and also won the Sea Cup competition – both held as part of the "International Army Games – 2020” organized by the Russian Defence Ministry recently.

The "Sea Cup" international contest was held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea from 25 August to 4 September this year.

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu inaugurated the opening of the Sea Cup competition at the Buta Naval base of Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces on August 25.







