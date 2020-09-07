Baku to host virtual art sale

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Nothing can be compared to the excitement of choosing colorful oil painting or sculpted piece of art. If you think your home looks incomplete or bare, it may need a few art pieces.

The Ministry of Culture and the State Picture Gallery invite to join a virtual art exhibition and sale on September 7.

The main goal of the project is to support local artists and to enhance competitiveness in the art business.

The virtual exhibition will feature works by talented artists such as paintings, graphic works, sculptures and much more.

The exhibition-sale will be held on Artgift Azerbaijan at 18:00.



