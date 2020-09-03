YARAT welcomes back art lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space is ready to welcome its visitors back.

YARAT Centre and ARTIM project space will be open for everyone from Tuesday till Friday, from 12 pm through 8 pm.

Art lovers are required to follow simple rules while entering the building. Only six people are allowed to be at the space. All visitors should wear face masks and use hand sanitizer. Admission is free.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally.

Based in Baku, YARAT was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011. The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

ARTIM Project space is focused on young Azerbaijani artists to support and encourage them.The program has a designated exhibition space in Icherisheher which serves as a platform for artists. Creative young people are invited to participate in various ARTIM programs.