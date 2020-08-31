House of Azerbaijan opens in Barcelona

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Initiated by Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona (ASB), House of Azerbaijan has solemnly opened in Spain with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijanis living in Catalonia and representatives of communities of various nations friendly, APA reported. The event was held in accordance with the quarantine rules amid coronavirus pandemic.

The attendees were presented a congratulation letter from the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov addressed to Azerbaijanis living in Spain.

Furthermore, the guests enjoyed videos highlighting the 5-year activity of the Society of Azerbaijanis in Barcelona as well as the process of creating the House of Azerbaijan.

The chairman of Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona, the head of the House of Azerbaijan in Spain Kerim Kerimov, ASB board member Narmin Salayeva, Consul General of Georgia in Barcelona Ketevan Gogolashvili addressed the opening ceremony.

In their remarks, the speakers highly appreciated the activities of House of Azerbaijan. They stressed the House's role in uniting Azerbaijanis living in Barcelona and Spain as well as its activities aimed at promotion of national values ??and historical realities.

Detailed information was provided on 7 new projects to be carried out monthly in the House of Azerbaijan.

With support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Houses of Azerbaijan are successfully functioning in Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Turkey, Estonia and other countries.

Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona (ASB) is a an open space created by Azerbaijani people and international friends of Azerbaijan from Barcelona, Spain. ASB is a non-profit organization that was founded on 12 February, 2015.

The main objectives of the ASB is to increase support in the Azerbaijani Community, introduce cultures, customs , traditions and history of Azerbaijan to population of Barcelona the best way possible, etc.



