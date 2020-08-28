Country of mind-blowing historical sites

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Land of Fire is filled with mind-blowing historical sites and wonders out there. With its ancient history, the country is of particular interest of archeologists. Over the past years, many sample of material culture have been discovered across the country.

Ancient pitch graves have been discovered in Yardmili. Sample of material culture dating back to the antique were founded by Urakeran village's resident on his farmland.

The leading scientific worker of Archeology and Ethnography Institute, philosophy doctor in history Jeyhun Eminli examined the territory, APA reported.

Consequently, beginning from mid-August, the Yardymly-Lerik archeological expedition for Antique era of Archeology and Ethnography Institute of ANAS has started researches in Urakeran village.

The excavations have been conducted on four different areas. As a result, massive pitcher graves were discovered during the excavations.

Although the graves similar to the found big pitcher graves was also encountered previously in country's various parts, the structure of grave and the funeral customs revealed on this territory are completely different.

The main feature of the 2000 years old pitcher graves is that the big pitcher is put in upright and a bit sloping position, while the part of the mummy close to the ground surface is covered with large lids.

Researches will be continued until the middle of September. After inclusion of findings into the plan and completion of photo shooting, documentation and field works, the research work will be continued in desktop and laboratory conditions.

Furthermore, samples of material culture will be handed over to the region’s ethnography museum and the country’s leading museums.

Moreover, neolithic settlement has been also discovered in Aghstafa.

The ancient Neolithic settlement called "Chapishtepe" ("Chagritapa") and various stone tools and household items prove that the area was intensively inhabited 8,000 years ago, Azertag reported.

The preliminary researched showed that people inhabited there in order to have access to river.

Both in the Soviet period and in subsequent years, the area was studied as a Neolithic settlement in the western region. Archaeological excavations are underway in an area of ??200 square meters. This area may be expanded in in the near future.

Settled in the country's western part, Agstafa is home to many historical sights such as bronze age settlement Teyretepe in Ashagi Geychali village. Artifacts made of bronze from the beginning of Iron Age can be found in Dagkesemen village.

Historical monuments like this are scattered across the whole region. The 19th century mosques placed in Girag Kesemen,Kolkhalfeli, Garahasanli, Dagkesemen are among such historical sites.

The main river of the country, the Kura River, flows through the region. Garayazi Nature Reserve here is a must-see place for all travelers.



