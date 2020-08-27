Enchanting landscapes through eyes of national artist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Sadikh Baghirov's art has long been known all over the world. Each painting features bright colors, perfect lighting and texture. Enchanting landscapes, the streets of Old Baku reflected in his art are much loved by art connoisseurs.

Baghirov has always felt an inexplicable craving for art. Despite the fact that his parents did take seriously his passion, the artist decided to devote his whole life to art.

An artist of two countries, Russia and Azerbaijan, Bagirov has erased all boundaries in art and between states. Russian and Azerbaijani motives are in harmony in Sadig Baghirov's paintings.

For true artistic inspiration, the artist traveled country's regions, including Goygol, Shahdag, Khinaligh, Zagatala, Ilisu, Shamakhi, Karabakh, Shusha.

He is the author of a large series on "Karabakh is my pain. The Baku theme also plays a special role in the artist's art.

Sadikh Baghirov is the author of numerous sketches inspired by the Maiden Tower. His breathtaking landscape paintings feature Russian churches, monasteries as well as nature in all its beauty. The Tarusia series is among such art series.

His paintings are kept in private collections in Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, USA, France, Italy, Germany, Yugoslavia, Poland and Brazil. The artist's solo exhibitions were held in Saratov and Kaluga. He was Vladimir Putin's cultural adviser in the Kaluga region.



