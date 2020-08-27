Music school in Astara named after prominent composer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Astara City Children's Music School has been named after prominent composer, People's Artist Ogtay Kazimi.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov entrusted the Ministry of Culture and Astara Executive Power to resolve issues arising from this order.

Ogtay Kazimi composed the first rock operetta in Azerbaijan. His music pieces were performed by such prominent singers as Rashid Behbudov, Zeynab Khanlarova, Shovkat Alakbarova, Eldar Akhundov, Flora Karimova, Yalchin Rzazade and others. His concerts for folk instruments, vocal symphonic poem dedicated to the President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev ("Awake Night of the Nation"), "Karabakh Rhapsody", solemn overtures, music composed for up to 60 theatrical performances significantly contributed to Azerbaijani music.

The composer's songs also have a special place in the repertoire of the "Dan ulduzu" ensemble for many years.

From 1966 to 1967 he worked as a teacher at the Sumgayit Music College, and then as the head of the teaching department. Later, the composer worked as a music editor at the State Philharmonic Hall and taught at the Faculty of Folk Instruments at Asaf Zeynalli Secondary Music School.

Kazimi's creativity was highly appreciated by the state. He was awarded with honorary titles, including Honored Art Worker (1992), People's Artist of Azerbaijan (2006) and the Presidential Scholarship.



