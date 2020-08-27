Azerbaijani academician receives humanitarian award

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Director of the National History Museum, academician Naila Velikhanova has received the main humanitarian award of the CIS countries. The CIS Executive Committee awarded her with Stars of Commonwealth Interstate Prize.

The award is is annually presented to representatives of the Commonwealth states for the most significant successes in the field of humanitarian activity that contributes to the development of the CIS member states.

About 18 nominees from 9 countries were nominated for the high award this year. By the decision of the jury, the prizes were awarded to 9 nominees.

Notably, National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are stored in the museum's collection, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books. The museum offers its visitors to the history of Azerbaijan from the past to present.