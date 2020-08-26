Heydar Aliyev Center to host virtual contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center in Uzbekistan invites you to enjoy International Virtual Competition of Azerbaijani and Uzbek Performers on Folk Stringed Musical Instruments on September 10-18.

The competition is open to 16-35 years old performers working in concert organizations, theater, radio and television institutions, as well as students of higher and secondary specialized music schools.

The contest is supported by the national conservatories of the two countries, as well as the orchestra of Uzbek Folk Instruments.

The main goal of the competition is to promote traditional music instruments and support young musicians.

The competition will be held in the following nominations: tar - kashkar rubab ( lute-like musical instrument), kamancha - gidjak (stringed bowed instrument) and oud.

Each participant will perform national music on a string instrument. Apart from national folk music, all participants can also perform a music piece of another country.

The winners will be awarded honorary diplomas and cash prizes from Heydar Aliyev Center in Uzbekistan.

The jury will include well-known music experts from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The contest will be followed by a virtual gala concert on September 18.

Azerbaijani folk music stems from times far gone. The country's traditional music instruments are much loved worldwide.

Saz is a stringed musical instrument of the lute type. The instrument has a pear-shaped body, a neck with tied sliding frets, a wooden soundboard and double or triple strings.

Kamancha is a bowed string instrument, which is widespread among Eastern and Central Asian peoples under a variety of names.

Art of crafting and playing with kamancha, a bowed string musical instrument, was included into the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Tar or a long-necked plucked lute is traditionally crafted and performed throughout Azerbaijan

It is made from mulberry, walnut and pear trees, and the face of the instrument is made from cattle heart membrane. Its strings differ by thickness and composition.

The music and craftsmanship of Azerbaijani musical instrument, tar, was inscribed in the UNESCO list in 2012.

Oud is a pear-shaped stringed instrument with 11 or 13 strings grouped in 5 or 6 courses. Four strings of the musical instrument were likened to the four elements of nature: fire, water, earth, air. It was often depicted in the works of miniature painting.